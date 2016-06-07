Unlicensed contractor jailed on suspicion of fraud

The Arizona Registrar or Contractors put Blaney on its Most Wanted list. (Source: AZROC.gov)

Unlicensed contractor John Blaney was eventually indicted and charged with fraudulent schemes for allegedly taking money from at least five Valley homeowners. (Source: 3TV)

Kim Youngerman certainly doesn't mince words when it comes to an unlicensed contractor named John Blaney.

"Thief. Liar. That's what comes to mind," Youngerman told 3 On Your Side.

Blaney is no stranger to 3 On Your Side. We've aired news reports on him before.

Now Blaney is in jail, and Youngerman says she couldn’t be happier.

"It's been so long that I didn't know if they would catch this guy or not," she said.

Youngerman is just one of many homeowners allegedly ripped off by Blaney. She and her husband hired Blaney last year for a major backyard remodeling job. Blaney vanished after the Youngermans gave him money to start the job.

"It was in excess of $15,000," Youngerman said. "And, my husband and I are not stupid people, but we really believed him."

Blaney was eventually indicted and charged with fraudulent schemes for allegedly taking money from not only Youngerman but also from four other homeowners.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors investigated Blaney and says he accepted more than $51,000 from various homeowners and did very little or no work at all.

The agency says he was able to get those jobs by posing as a licensed contractor and even presenting a license number. Little did the consumers know the license had expired 13 years ago.

Blaney might have known the heat was being turned up when the Registrar of Contractors placed him on its Most Wanted list.

It was right around this time that Blaney called 3 On Your Side and made a request. He left a voice mail saying wanted all of 3 On Your Side’s news reports to be removed from the internet. Blaney indicated in the voice mail that he’s never been convicted in court and didn’t think it was fair to have the reports and the complaining homeowners online.

Those news reports stayed up, and it looks like Blaney will now have his day in court.

As for Youngerman and other homeowners, they wonder if they'll ever see their money again.

Knowing Blaney's past has finally caught up with him, however, gives some sense of satisfaction.

"I am so tremendously relieved. Like I said, I never thought they would ever catch this guy," Youngerman said. "He's been able to elude people for a long time, so I'm glad they caught up with him."

