Saturday, June 4

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Help Hydrate Arizona - Family Fun Days 
Safeway
Saturday, June 4th
8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
810 E. Glendale Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Albertsons
Saturday, June 18th
8am  10am
21001 N. Tatum Blvd.
Phoenix, AZ. 85050

Extreme Heat Weekend Relief Efforts
Viewers can learn more and donate at SummerRelief.org

Are You A Geek?
Subscribe to The Optimized Geek podcast
www.OptimizedGeek.com

Bashas' Supermarkets "Donut Flavor Craze Contest" 
The Smorealicious donut available in Bashas' stores through June 30th
For a listing of locations, visit bashas.com

Therapeutic Harpists
Therapeutic Harp Foundation
www.therapeuticharp.org
602-265-4014

Spring Strings At Ocotillo
Saturday, June 4, 2016
5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
3243 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ 85012
(602) 687-9080
Tickets : $85 (RSVP required)
To purchase tickets call 602-265-4014 or purchase online at www.therapeuticharp.org

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com 

Smokey Bear at Cabela's
Cabela's Inc.
9380 W. Glendale Ave.
Glendale, AZ  85305
623-872-6700
http://www.cabelas.com/Glendale
www.SmokeyBear.com

Ling and Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
John Banquil, Executive Chef 
http://lingandlouies.com/

8th Annual Bite Nite
ALS Association Arizona Chapter    
June 11th
Tickets are $150 and available before June 9th and can be purchased online at www.Bitenite.org

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.