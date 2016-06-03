Filmmaker's documentary reveals key to 'Pursuing Happiness'

Documentarian Adam Shell traveled across the country with friend and co-producer, Nicholas Kraft, and interviewed 400 of the happiest people. (Source: 'Pursuing Happiness' Facebook page)

Americans spend billions of dollars each year on antidepressant drugs. It's a huge industry as Americans try to get happy or find happiness. But what is the secret to true bliss? How do America's most positive people actually fulfill the pursuit of happiness that is promised to us as a right?

Documentarian Adam Shell ("Put the Camera on Me," 2003 and "Finding Kraftland," 2007) wanted to find the answer to those very questions. He traveled across the country with friend and co-producer, Nicholas Kraft, and interviewed 400 of the happiest people.

They videotaped their journey and what they ended up with is a compelling, joyous and provocative documentary called "Pursuing Happiness."

Made over the course of two years with crowdfunding and social media as the sources for both the production budget and the film's content, the film follows Shell and Kraft across the country as they talk to remarkable people who radiate genuine happiness.

Every story shows a different struggle and a different triumph as artists, public servants, parents and dreamers show the world not only what makes them happy but also how that happiness has a remarkable impact on the people and communities that surround them.

With testimony from experts in the fields of mindfulness, psychology, art, sociology, religion and cultural studies, "Pursuing Happiness" is a crash course in what makes us our best.

The film has even brought Shell into contact with the growing worldwide happiness movement. With successful screenings at several film festivals, which lead to an appearance for Shell at the United Nations and on "The Today Show," the film will be released in select theaters, as well as on-demand and streaming services throughout 2016.

Their film will also play this weekend at the Illuminate Film Festival in Sedona, which runs through June 5.

For a sneak peek of the trailer, www.pursuinghappiness.com.

