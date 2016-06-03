Refreshing summertime lemonade

It seems like you can't turn on the TV or radio without hearing something about Beyonce's juicy, new album "Lemonade" ... and what it might or might not have to do with cheating. Everyone's been trying to decode that one! And now, it appears Oprah is jumping on the lemonade bandwagon. No, she's not accusing Stedman of any wrongdoings, TMZ reports she's filed documents to release a new beverage line and her leading drink will be ... have you guessed it ... lemonade!

All this talk about lemonade is making us thirsty. It really is the most refreshing summertime drink by far and if you want a unique tasting lemonade, you have to try the brew at True Food Kitchen in Scottsdale.

According to FourSquare, True Food is one of the Best 15 Places For Lemonade in Scottsdale, offering honey lemonade, a cucumber lemonade and a carrot lemonade, just to name a few.

Below are a few recipes from True Food Kitchen beverage manager Jon Augustin for fresh and unique lemonade alternatives to sip on this summer:

Pomegranate Limeade

Yields 1 gallon

2 cups lime juice

1-1/2 cups sugar

12-1/2 cups water

Pomegranate Chia Mix

1/4 cup chia seeds

2 -1/2 cups POM Juice

Soak seeds in POM juice for 24 hours and then combine with other liquid ingredients. Combine with ice and enjoy!

Honey Lemonade

Yields 1 gallon

* Honey Lemonade is used as a base for the Matcha Lemonade and the Cucumber Refresher

15 oz. Lemon Juice

10 oz. Honey

103 oz. Water

Combine with ice and enjoy!

Cucumber Refresher

Yields 1 cup

2 oz. Cucumber, juiced

6 oz. Honey Lemonade*

Combine with ice and enjoy!

Matcha Lemonade

Yields 2 cup

2 oz. Liquid Matcha

6 oz. Honey Lemonade*

Combine with ice and enjoy!

