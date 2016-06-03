Hydrate Arizona Water Drive in full swing, runs through end of June

Help Hydrate Arizona this summer by donating bottled water. (Source: Darrin Henry, Via 123RF)

Summer in the Valley of the sun can be brutal -- and dangerous. That's not an exaggeration. Arizona is one of the hottest places on the planet between May and September. That means dehydration is very common.

Dehydration can lead to potentially deadly heat-related illness. More than 2,000 people find themselves in Arizona's emergency rooms every summer because of heat-related illness. On average, 120 people die every year.

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in Arizona and the U.S., according to Will Humble, the director of the Division of Health Policy and Program Evaluation at the University of Arizona’s Health Sciences Center. Heat kills more people than tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and wildfires -- combined.

Heat-related illness can be prevented. There are two keys to keeping everyone safe this summer -- water and you.

In an effort to help Arizonans stay hydrated, 3TV, AmTrust Bank, The Salvation Army, Albertsons and Safeway have joined forces this year for the Hydrate Arizona Water Drive.

Water, hats and sunscreen collected go directly to The Salvation Army's Heat and Hydration Project and other civil service programs. The program provides water for thousands of individuals across the state, including families, elderly, homeless, underprivileged children and fire and police services.

Make your donation at any Valley Albertsons or Safeway store when you check out.

Meet 3TV anchors and reporters at a special Hydrate campaign kickoff on June 10th. From 6-10am, experience a live broadcast at the Safeway store located at 7th Street and Glendale Ave with food, games and other exciting events.

The Salvation Army's Hydration Stations

The Salvation Army sets up "hydration stations" throughout the Phoenix metro area to help out on days deemed "heat emergencies" by the National Weather Service.

You can help the Salvation Army by donating unopened bottles of water at any Hydration Station location. You also can make a monetary donation online. If you would like to volunteer at a hydration station, check out PhoenixSA.VolunteerFirst.org or call 602-267-4117.

