Big bugs land at Arizona Science Center

Giant insects have landed at the Arizona Science Center!
It's the Science Center's latest featured exhibit. The World of Giant Insects transports you into a bug's life with interactive animatronic critters, along with real living creatures.
You can stand under a giant Desert Locust as it springs to flight, watch as the Chinese Praying Mantis spreads its menacing limbs, or sit alongside a chubby Lime Swallowtail Caterpillar that's munching on veggies.
And, if you've ever wondered what a mosquito's mouth looks like, you'll be able to see it at 400 times its original size.
This exhibition will amaze both adults and children, providing a unique and educational experience for the whole family.
The World of Giant Insects is a production of Kokoro Exhibits, sponsored locally by APS, and is located in Sybil B. Harrington Galleries at the Arizona Science Center through Sept 5, 2016.
Hours: 10am-5pm.
Cost: Adults: $24 Child (3-17): $19 / Members: $4 Groups (15+): $5 per person
