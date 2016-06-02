BBB lists its top summer complaints

Complaints against TV and satellite providers go up during the summer. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

When it comes to consumer complaints during the summer you could say, the heat is on!

"We tend to get more people complaining about local businesses around the summer months," Felicia Thompson with the Phoenix Better Business Bureau said.

Her office gets thousands of complaints every year, but according to Thompson, those complaints spike in June, July, and August.

"There's no magical answer as to why we receive more complaints in the summertime but I think it's important for people to know what types of complaints we do see," Thompson said.

The BBB has compiled a Top 5 list of summer complaints. The top offenders? Self-moving truck rentals and moving companies. More people move during the summer, so complaints tend to go up.

Next is car sales. This includes new and pre-owned car sales. It's a topic 3 On Your Side has reported on numerous times over the years.

"By the time we were home, the car was like crazy knocking, it was like, like super loud," Taijah Lee said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, we told you how Lee bought a used car and extended warranty but the car broke down two hours after she purchased it.

The car lot was at first reluctant to honor the warranty but after our involvement, a refund was issued.

The BBB says cable and satellite TV complaints are also big summer time offenders.Complaints usually center on promotions and how much a consumer will pay.

Robert Marcella had that problem.

“The introductory rate for I think it was 12 months was going to be in the $39 range or $40," Marcella said.

But Marcella says his bill was a lot more than that and it took 3 On Your Side to straighten it out.

And finally, property management and rental agreements spike during the summer.

"We thought we were getting the first month rent-free and then the notice was on the door for late payment," Angelica Jimenez said.

Jimenez and her apartment roommates complained about a late notice that they shouldn't have received and it turned out they were right.

Management acknowledged the error to 3 On Your Side and the matter was resolved.

But that situation and others are a reminder Thompson says to make sure you go over any contract with a fine tooth comb.

"You need to have the right people in your corner when you sign contracts and things like that because there's people out there that don't have your best interest in mind," Thompson said.

Here is the BBB most complained about industries for the summer:

Truck Rent & Lease: For many people summer is the most practical time to move due to school breaks and vacations. For those moving themselves, ensure you have reserved a rental truck large enough for your items and confirm with the rental company before arriving that your vehicle is available for pickup. Auto Dealers – New Cars: When purchasing a new vehicle, read through and understand all components of the contract before signing. Confirm what the warranty will cover and ensure all costs are listed and broken down correctly. Auto Dealers – Used Cars: When looking for a used car, obtain a vehicle history report by using the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) located on the driver’s side dashboard. The report will provide important information about the car’s past, which might impact your purchasing decision. Make sure to receive all promises for repairs in writing and that a completion date is included. Television - Cable, CATV & Satellite - when signing up for a new service, it is important to learn if the promotion is temporary and what the new monthly fee will be once the promotion is over. Property Management - Signing a lease or rental agreement is the same as signing any other binding contract. It's extremely important to carefully read, fully understand and agree with each section of the lease before you sign it. Here are key sections of lease agreements to pay close attention: Payments: Be clear on what your rent payment is each month and if it includes utilities, trash, water, etc.-or if those bills are paid separately. Be clear on when all payments are due, how they can be paid, when payments are considered late and what late fees will be charged. Security Deposits: Security deposits are collected at the time the lease begins to cover things like damages or unpaid rent existing at the end of the lease. If you leave the property in the same condition it was when you moved in, despite normal wear and tear, and have no outstanding payments, you should receive your security deposit back. Do a walk-through of your rental and note existing damages so you aren't held liable for them at the end of your lease. Move-Out Notice: Toward the end of your lease, it is your responsibility to give notice that you plan to move out. Most leases require this to be given in writing 30 to 60 days before your planned move-out date.

