Home remodeling regrets

A Phoenix homeowner thought she was getting a smoking deal on a home remodeling job. But that deal, she says, turned into a disaster.

The homeowner says she got a couple of different quotes for the project and then she got one from a guy that was too good to pass up.

“We were going to put all new granite counter tops, all new flooring, all new carpeting and re-do the master bath,” Jennifer Flowers said.

Flowers couldn't wait to move into her Phoenix home, but she wanted to have much of it re-modeled first before actually moving in.

But all of her excitement over the remodeling quickly turned to frustration

“It's a mess, it's a mess!” Flowers said.

Flowers says she hired an unlicensed contractor by the name of Don Libby.

He might look familiar because 3 On Your Side has profiled Don Libby before following a viewer complaint.

Well, he's being looked at again, this time for taking money, and abandoning Flowers' project, she says.

Flowers says she only hired Libby because he seemed knowledgeable and gave a great quote to do the job.

“It was close to $4,500," Flowers said. "When he quoted the price, I thought it was too good to be true, and I should have listened to my gut.”

For that price, Libby was going to install all new tile and carpet throughout the home, put in all new granite counter tops, and re-do the master shower and tub backsplash.

Flowers says he handed him over $2,300 for materials to get started.

“He just stopped showing up,” Flowers said.

And Flowers says while Libby did do a lot, his workmanship she says is questionable.

If you look at the tiles, they lift right up, and many aren't even grouted or sealed around the baseboards.

And she says the tile appears to be installed crooked and uneven.

In the kitchen, a slab of granite is still missing, and a couple of pieces that Libby put in aren't even secured.

“He did do some work, he did some very bad work!” Flowers said.

In the bathroom the backsplash tile is crooked.

Even the new carpet he put down, Flowers says it seams and bubbles.

Flowers says she now has contacted other contractors who tell her that all of Libby's work can't be corrected.

“They have to re-do everything that he's done," Flowers said.

3 On Your Side contacted Libby, who said he planned on finishing the job but claimed Flowers wouldn't let him back.

Regardless, he says he's willing to pay Flowers back $1,500 out of the $2,300 he took from her, claiming he did provide much of the material and labor.

Flowers has agreed to that amount but says she remains frustrated with his work.

“It is a tough lesson, it's a hard lesson on your checkbook,” Flowers said.

