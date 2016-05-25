Jaime's Local Love: Taliesin West

Hi friends!

I love using these Local Love segments to play tourist in our hometown. Even though I grew up in Phoenix, I’m not sure I had ever been to Taliesin West! I figured it was time. Frank Lloyd Wright did change the way we build and live, and he may just be America’s most famous architect. Wright designed 1,114 architectural works of all types—532 of which were realized. He created some of the most monumental and most intimate spaces in the United States.

Taliesin West is Wright’s beloved winter home and is Scottsdale’s only National Historic Landmark. It is nestled in the foothills of the McDowell Mountains and was established in 1938. It was built and maintained almost entirely by Wright and his apprentices, making it among the most personal of the architect’s creations and a lively community too—there’s even a cabaret on property!! It is still the home of the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture as well as the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

Tours are available year round. You will see organic architecture, beautiful landscape, art, and breathtaking views in a place that Wright called “the top of the world.” This summer, the foundation is offering new tours including a private collection tour of Wright’s artworks and a garden tour featuring the desert plant life at Taliesin West. Tickets start around $30 but starting June 1st, tours are 50 percent off for locals.

Take the family and soak in some knowledge about this great architect who loved our Valley of the Sun as much as we do. I found it really interesting and was just so glad to visit!!

See ya next Wednesday for #LocalLove, my friends.

Jaime

Here’s the info:

Taliesin West

Phone 480-627-5340

Website: http://www.franklloydwright.org/taliesin-west/plan-a-visit.html

12621 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fllwfoundation

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fllwfoundation

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.