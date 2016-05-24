eBay mistake leads to delivery disaster

When the phone did not work, Johanson contacted eBay to arrange and return. Although everything seemed fine, the situation went sideways. (Source: 3TV)

It was supposed to be a simple return to an online retailer, but one little mistake nearly cost the buyer more than $400.

The item we're talking about is an iPhone, and the online retailer is eBay. In this instance, eBay goofed, causing a chain reaction of problems.

Karl Johanson says life stays pretty busy with his kids.

"They're into sports, riding horses, and they're great kids," he said.

His son, Hunter, was getting ready to celebrate a big birthday, and there was just one thing he wanted.

"My son's 13th birthday was coming up, and he kept wanting an iPhone 6, an iPhone 6," Johanson explained.

Hunter has a phone now, but getting him that phone was an expensive headache that Johanson is still trying to resolve.

"I'm shocked almost that they won't make this right, and I don't understand why," he said.

The problem started when Johanson first purchased an iPhone 6 on eBay for nearly $430.

"It was from a company in New Jersey," he explained. "It was a reputable company. There was a return policy; we had seven days to return the phone if we didn't like it if there were any problems."

But when the phone arrived, and they tried activating it, the phone didn't work. Johanson contacted eBay.

"We reached out to eBay," he said. "eBay sent us a confirmation saying the vendor has agreed to take the phone back. ‘We'll send you a shipping label; you have five days to return the phone.'"

The phone was returned, but Johanson never got his refund. He contacted eBay to find out why.

"She looked up the tracking number and saw, and admitted, that eBay had actually made an error and sent me the wrong shipping label," he said.

The wrong shipping label meant that the iPhone was shipped not to the original vendor, but somewhere it shouldn't have gone. Johanson was even more shocked at what eBay told him next.

"I get a call back, and she says, 'I'm sorry, but we're not crediting your account.'"

Aggravated, Johanson decided to purchase his son a phone at the Apple store, but as far as the refund for the phone he mailed back, he decided to contact 3 On Your Side for help.

"They admitted they made a mistake, but they won't make it right, and I really don't understand why," he said.

3 On Your Side contacted eBay, which looked into the matter right away. A representative then contacted Johanson, apologized and immediately refunded his money.

Johanson said he's glad he contacted 3 On Your Side.

"I want to say thanks to 3 On Your Side and azfamily for all the help resolving the issue with eBay," he said. "I couldn’t have done it without your help, so thanks again."

The team at eBay got right on this problem as soon as we brought it to their attention and they were great to work with. I certainly appreciate it and so does Johanson.

