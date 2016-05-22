Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22Posted: Updated:
Dr. Art Mollen
Dr. Mollen's Practice is located at 16100 N. 71st St in Scottsdale. For more information call 480-656-0016 or log onto www.drartmollen.com
Sunday's Sweetheart
If you'd like to add Sunday's Sweetheart or any other pet to your family, contact The Arizona Humane Society at (602) 997-7585. For more information about AHS events and programs, visit www.azhumane.org.
Chef Dad
To email questions to Chef Dad, email questions@chefdad.com
For more of Chef Dad's recipes go to www.chefdad.com
Wally's Weekly Car Review
For more on Wally Cahill: www.azmotorsportsmania.tv or on facebook at Wally's Weekly Car Reviews or on twitter @CahillWally
FOSTER CHILDREN AND AZ ADOPTION INFORMATION
To learn more about fostering or adopting in Arizona please visit www.arizonaschildren.org or call 602-253-1620.
diabetes dogs and juvenile diabetes information
JDRF
www.jdrf.org
Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot
@DIYDEBBIE
summer fashions:
www.shannoncampbellstylist.com
www.azelanstyle.com
Spike TV's Ink Master Season 7 Finale
Tuesday, May 24th, 10/9C
lose 5 pounds fast-
Morelli Fit
www.morellifit.com
Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.