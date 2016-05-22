Organizing kitchen utensils and spices

Debbie Hernandez of Home Depot shares ideas for getting your kitchen in better shape.

ORGANIZING YOUR KITCHEN UTENSILS

Install a bathroom towel bar and S hooks on your kitchen backsplash.

Use a garden rake head. Great vintage look for indoor or outdoor by the grill. Just cut off the handle with a hacksaw, drill a hole through the rake head neck and mount with a screw into indoor stud behind drywall, tile or outdoor concrete fence by BBQ. Use anchors if needed.

Use a Belt and Tie rack from our organizer aisle.

Use easy to remove, inexpensive Command Hooks in stylish, colors and finishes!

ORGANIZING YOUR SPICES

Use a small wire utility rack, spray paint to desired color, mount on kitchen backsplash, display most frequently used spices.

Mount a magnetic bar, fill magnetic jars with favorite spices, label them and display for easy access!

Install decorative floating shelves, wood or glass to display spices.

Choose from a variety of new crate-like containers and daddy's to mount vertically or carry and organize your spices.

