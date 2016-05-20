Glendale family has wedding woes

The family was also upset that their wedding video had not been delivered. Gina Ooi Photography expedited the editing process for 3 On Your Side and rushed that video straight to the family. (Source: 3TV)

Ginni Basham is overcome with emotion when she thinks about her daughter's wedding.

"Really, breaks my heart," she said. "Give me a second please."

There are plenty of photos from the February event, but what upsets Basham are the pictures that were not taken of the bride and groom along with their 2-year-old daughter -- moments that are basically missing.

"I wanted a family photo of the three of them, a really good picture that I can hang up, and I didn't get that," she said.

The Glendale woman says she wanted the wedding professionally photographed so nothing was missed.

As a gift to her daughter, Mandi, and her son-in-law, Joshua, Basham hired a company called Gina Ooi Photography. She paid more than $1,000 for Gina Ooi Photography to videotape and photograph the wedding.

"She, I believe, paid about $1,200, which included the videographer and the photographer," Mandi explained.

But three months later, there are problems. The family says they're not happy with many of the photographs they received. For example, they say you can't see the faces of Mandi and Joshua while they're cutting their cake. What about those missing moments that they say were never captured on film? they said it happened because the photographer was late.

"I wholeheartedly disagree with that," Randy Kerr, the photographer assigned to the wedding, said. He said he's been shooting weddings for about six years and insists he wasn’t late that day. He said he actually arrived before the requested start time.

"They reamed me and asked me what kind of photographer shows up that late when in reality I was early," he said.

To complicate matters, the family says they never received a full video of the wedding, which was now three months ago. It's a video for which they paid.

"I'm just very upset, mad, sad about not even having it," Joshua Slater said.

3 On Your Side contacted Gina Ooi Photography.

The business tells us it stands by their photographer and the 1,700 pictures that were delivered to the family.

And as far as the wedding video, the company addressed that, too.

"We also explained and apologized to Mrs. Basham that the computers and video equipment were down during this busy wedding season, but are working hard on the editing of her video," Ooi wrote in an email to 3 On Your Side.

With that, Gina Ooi Photography expedited the editing process for 3 On Your Side and rushed that video straight to the family.

The newlyweds are grateful.

"Just thank you, thank you so much," Mandi said. "I appreciate your guys' effort and, seriously, this is a memory that we can't live without; we're just glad we had you guys to help us. Thank you."

Below is the email sent to 3 On Your Side from Gina Ooi photography.

Good afternoon, Mr. Trent,

We had explained to Mrs. Basham that our videographer, Mr. Mark Corby, was working hard on the editing of the video and will be providing her with the video as soon as they are ready. This is an email to include Mr. Corby who handles all aspect of the videography for the wedding. Mrs. Basham is aware of that. We also explained and apologized to Mrs. Basham that the computers and video equipment were down during this busy wedding season, but are working hard on the editing of her video.

All 1700+ photos in high resolution were provided to Mrs. Basham. We were instructed to begin photography coverage at 4:30pm on the day of the wedding. Below is the email dated 1/19/2016 as evidence of her instructions to us. Our photographer arrived at around 4:20pm, prior to the time instructed by Mrs. Basham. We simply followed Mrs. Basham's instruction via email or in writing and arrived 10 minutes earlier than instructed. The photos were captured using high end Canon L (professional) lenses and the quality is quite similar to what our portfolio presents and is standard of what is provided to our clients. Many of the images captured precious expressions of the bride, groom, family and guests, as well as formal photos of the wedding party, family, bride & groom, and all the key moments (bride getting ready, ceremony, walking up the aisle, vow exchange, ring exchange, alter, first kiss, details of the decorations, rings, cake, bouquet, grand entrance, first dance, toasts, party/reception, etc.) and all of these were shared with Mrs. Basham. The images were in sharp focus and we think that they are quite beautiful. We went above and beyond to provide images in both color and black & white/sepia as a bonus, which most photographers do not. We work very hard as a team and have many happy customers over the last 4 years as you can see on our Testimonial page:

