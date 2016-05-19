Neighborhood where deadly shooting took place mourns officer

A young woman claiming to be the young man’s girlfriend showed up at the boarded up and bullet-riddled home Thursday. She said violence was out of character for her boyfriend. (Source: 3TV)

The garage door of the home where the shooting took place is riddle with bullet holes. (Source: 3TV)

Critically wounded, Officer David Glasser, a 35-year-old husband and father of two small children, was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital. (Source: 3TV)

Bullet holes and blown out windows mark the spot at the Laveen home where Phoenix Police Officer David Glasser and a young burglary suspect were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon.

"Very sad," next-door neighbor Perry Hooks said. "You are happy people look after you and then to see something like this happen, it's very sad."

Glasser and five other officers responded to the scene after reportedly receiving a call from a man who said his son was stealing guns from the home.

During an emotional news conference Thursday morning, Phoenix Police Chief Joe Yahner laid out the deadly sequence of events.

"Unknown to officers, the armed suspect was seated in a vehicle in the driveway," Yahner said. "As Dave Glasser and his partner positioned their police Tahoe behind the suspect vehicle, the suspect then exited the vehicle; the suspect began shooting, striking Officer Glasser.

"Other officers returned fire, striking and killing the suspect," Yahner continued.

ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police officer shot in gun battle with burglary suspect

Critically wounded, Glasser, a 35-year-old husband and father of two small children, was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Glasser’s friends, family and colleagues also came rushing to St. Joe's, but Thursday morning Yahner made the announcement that many had feared—that Glasser had perished from his wounds.

"Officer Dave Glasser -- Serial Number 8144," Yahner said choking back tears. "He was a great police officer, a family man and a great husband and father."

OFF DUTY: Friends 'heartbroken' after death of Ofc. David Glasser

ON THE JOB: One 10-hour shift with Glasser impressed co-worker

"It's just so sad," said Andrea Barnett, who lives two doors from the site of yesterday’s shoot-out. "They come out to protect us, it's just so sad. Two lives gone."

The Phoenix Police Department has identified the young suspect killed Wednesday as 20-year-old Israel Santos-Banos. On Thursday, a young woman claiming to be the young man’s girlfriend showed up at the boarded up and bullet-riddled home.

She clearly was not interested in talking to us on camera, but she did say yesterday’s explosion of violence was out of character for her boyfriend and that her "prayers go out" to Glasser's family.

"Nobody deserves that," she said.

This was the 14th officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2016. There were an additional 10 officer-involved shootings outside of the Valley this year.

If you would like to donate to the 100 Club, which helps officers and their families in times of need, click here.

This Saturday the Glendale Police Department will host a car wash as a fundraiser to help Glasser's family. Glendale Police Sgt. Rich Stringer, Glasser's class sergeant at the police academy, is leading the effort. Click or tap here to download the flyer.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.