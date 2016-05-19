One 10 hour shift with Ofc. Glasser impresses co-worker

Those who knew Ofc. Dave Glasser well, and worked side by side with him, were too distraught about his death Thursday, to share stories.

But one officer, who has been on the department for 17.5 years, posted on Facebook her experience with Glasser having only met him once.

The officer asked we not use her name, but she was fine with us sharing her story.

The officer said she was randomly paired with Glasser last month for an overtime shift transporting prisoners.

She said the two talked about their kids and family. The two had sons right around the same age.

At one point she was talking with her husband on the phone, who is also an officer, and she asked if he knew her partner for the day.

Her husband didn't recognize his name, so she took a picture with her phone and texted it to her husband.

The female officer said what stuck with her the most was that Glasser seemed so "genuine" and very much a "salt of the earth" kind of guy.

When the officer heard the news that it was Glasser who had been shot on Wednesday, she said all she could think of were his wife and kids that he gushed over during their one and only shift together.

The officer said after she texted the picture she took of Glasser to her husband she deleted it.

But when she heard the news of the shooting, she retrieved it from her old text messages and posted it on Facebook.

