Soaring over Lake Pleasant

All good things must come to an end. (Source: 3TV)

Once Boggs disconnects from the tow plane, it's nothing but smooth sailing and amazing views. (Source: 3TV)

A prop plane tows the glider to an altitude of 3,000 to 4,000 feet. (Source: 3TV)

If you've ever wanted to soar like a bird, that's exactly the folks Northwest Sky Sports at Pleasant Valley Airport just south of Lake Pleasant do -- for a living.

Every day Gary Boggs straps himself into a glider plane -- one with no engine -- and is towed by another plane about 3,000-4,000 into the air.

Once he hits that altitude, Boggs releases his glider from the tow plane and the sky above Arizona becomes his office.

Because Arizona has sunshine most days, it's an optimal place for gliders. The thermals can keep a glider airborne for quite some time, even for hours.

Boggs' favorite flight is out over Lake Pleasant. He says it looks different every time he flies over it.

Boggs first fell in love with gliders when he was a kid and has flown for more than 40 years. He holds Oregon's altitude record for a glider -- more than 28,000 feet.

You don't need any experience a glider flight and you'll find it to be a very smooth, quiet ride.

Typical flights cost around $150.

For more information, check out NWSkySports.com.

