Update: Runway Refund

The check was for $327, which is less than what Amparo Garcia originally paid TC Live (Source: KTVK)

3 On Your Side first told you about this issue a few weeks ago. At the time, we asked a modeling search company to return the woman's money and at our request they did.

"I was excited I finally got what I wanted, you know what I was waiting for, for a while," Amparo Garcia said.

Garcia has been waiting for a refund check from a company called Talent Connection Live.

"It was for $327," Garcia said.

Garcia said $327 is not bad after handing over nearly $400 to Talent Live Connection last October.

In a recent 3 On Your Side report, we told you how Amparo came across Talent Live Connection after it set up a stage in a Valley mall to attract people who might be interested in modeling or appearing in advertisements.

As part of their sales pitch, Garcia says she agreed to let the company photograph her infant daughter and handed them $400.

"On the little paper they gave me where they said that she passed, and they put that she was perfect for Pampers," Garcia said.

But consumers like Garcia have complained to 3 On Your Side about their experience with the company which also goes by TC Live. For instance, Garcia paid for her baby daughter's modeling photos but never received the pictures as promised.

She did receive a CD, but the disc had nothing on it. The only photos she had were cell phone pictures that she had taken. And as far as getting her daughter into modeling, Garcia says she never received a call.

3 On Your Side obtained footage of the guy Garcia she says she dealt with. His name is Matt Decker, who told 3 On Your Side he is the regional director TC Live.

He told us in our first report that "I'm working with (Garcia) her for resolution," and then he stopped communicating with 3 On Your Side.

He never told us what the resolution would be, but after our news report aired Garcia got some good news. A check was issued for nearly every dollar she handed over. It's money Garcia doesn't think would have without the help of 3 On Your Side.

"I'm really thankful I got you guys involved because if I wouldn't have got you guys involved I wouldn't have been able to get my check, you guys created enough pressure on him to actually give it to me so he could see I'm not alone on this," Garcia said.

By the way, the company does have a no refund policy, so we certainly appreciate the fact it returned the money anyway.

