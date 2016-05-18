Ready, set, glow! The 'HydraFacial' is new top trick for great skin

Living in Arizona, the sun can be brutal on your skin. You can fight sun damage by wearing hats and sunscreens. But what if years of sunbathing have already left your face looking a little weathered?

The HydraFacial could be your answer. It’s a new treatment being offered at the Millennium Day Spa & Salon Scottsdale.

Spa owner Edye Leveille says hydration is key to radiant skin. And hydration is what the HydraFacial is all about.

Forget the old days of more invasive facials involving uncomfortable extractions. The Hydrafacial has a vacuum-like tip that pulls impurities out of your pores, then infuses your skin with hydrating serums.

This facial treatment is designed for all skin types, even sensitive skin, and gives maximum results in minimum time. It takes less than 30 minutes, and has no downtime.You can put on makeup and return immediately to work or other activities.

Many clients report seeing visible skin refinement and better skin tone after just one treatment. Results last a week or more, and monthly treatments are

recommended.

A treatment costs $150.

Visit Millennium Day Spa & Salon to try out a HydraFacial for yourself, or check out some of the other unique services offered, like salt therapy in the spa’s new Himalayan Salt Room, or custom airbrush tanning with body contouring.

Millennium Day Spa is holding its grand reopening celebrating this coming weekend, Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21. Don’t miss the daily specials, food trucks prize drawings and giveaways.

Millennium Day Spa

7609 E Pinnacle Peak Rd Ste 11

Scottsdale, AZ

(480) 513-9733

http://www.mdssalon.com

