New salt therapy room now open at spa in Scottsdale

Salt therapy. It’s one of the newest wellness trends at spas around the country.

Now you can try it here right here at home, as Millennium Day Spa and Salon in Scottsdale opens one of the first Himalayan salt rooms in the north Valley.

Salt therapy is similar to spending time in the salty sea air, due to the negative ions given out by the salt.

Many experts believe salt therapy can help with conditions ranging from skin problems like eczema to breathing problems like asthma. That’s especially helpful here in the Valley, where air quality issues can cause a bevy of breathing problems.

Got allergies? It’s said a salt room treatment can offer relief.

Got dry skin? A salt room can help moisturize and rejuvenate your skin.

The experts at Millennium Day Spa and Salon explain that a treatment in their Himalayan salt room can improve health, increase respiration and even boost your mood.

Spa owner Edye Leveille says almost anyone can benefit from a good dose of salt therapy. “I think everyone should try a salt room treatment because of the great benefits it provides,” she tells us. "The benefits are so wide-ranged they are hard to list.The negative ions in the Himalayan salt can help improve health and our moods. Inhaling the salt can reduce inflammation and mucus in the lungs, improving asthma, allergies, bronchitis, sinus congestion and other respiratory and also skin conditions."

The brand new salt room at Millennium is lined with Himalayan sea salt. Himalayan salt is an unrefined, raw mineral mined by hand from caves that formed 250 million years ago.

Himalayan salt contains 84 minerals, including phosphorus, bromine, boron, and zinc.

Table salt, sodium chloride, is dehydrating. But pure mineral salts, like Himalayan salt, have natural moisturizing properties and support the skin’s water balance by attracting moisture to the skin.

A 30-minute treatment in the Himalayan salt room at Millennium will cost $40. The treatment involves relaxing in a quiet, low-lit room lined with salt, as a halo generator blows salt into the air. Just sit back and breathe deeply. It’s relaxing, comforting and you’ll walk out feeling like a new person.

Discounted packages are available. You can also combine it with other services, like a salt room + reflexology treatment for $105.

Come check out the salt room and other services Millennium offers at the spa’s grand reopening celebration this Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21. On that day, the spa will be offering specials, prize drawings, and vendor deals. There will also be food trucks on site.

7609 E Pinnacle Peak Rd Ste 11

Scottsdale, AZ

(480) 513-9733

http://www.mdssalon.com

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.