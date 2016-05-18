Jaime's Local Love: Green Table Mercantile

Hi friends,

You can buy or create something yourself at Green Table Mercantile! Located at McClintock and Warner in Tempe, Green Table Mercantile just moved suite locations because business was growing so quickly.

Patty Brees used to be a buyer whose job included finding the coolest gifts around. But she left the corporate world behind five years ago to open her own gift store with a more personal touch.

She fills her store with the works of artisans from Arizona and around the U.S.

Then she found Annie Sloan's chalk paint, and opened her door to in-house projects and workshops too.

Debbie Whipple is Brees' co-owner in the business. She and Brees met through a love of that Annie Sloan chalk paint.

Whipple was searching for the paint everywhere and when she found it in Brees' store, the two quickly decided to go into business together.

This chalk paint can be used without sanding and without even cleaning the furniture. The paint dries with a chalky finish to a beautiful-- almost velveteen matte. Green Table carries a large array of colors, and instructors can teach you how to use the paint right there in the store.

Brees and Whipped are both are talented artists who enjoy helping their customers express their creativity and help even novice crafters create complex projects that can proudly be displayed.

This summer, they want you to craft too, and are offering many workshops on topics like calligraphy, photo transfers, chalkboard paint projects. They will get your creative juices flowing! Oh, and the owners are just lovely people too-- so you'll enjoy spending time with them! Tell them I sent you!

Do you have a Local Love for me? Email me. jcerreta@azfamily.com

See you next Wednesday!

Jaime

The Green Table Mercantile

1840 E. Warner Road #131

Tempe, AZ

480-855-5620

Website: www.greentablemercantile.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/greentablemercantile

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/greentablemercantile/

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.