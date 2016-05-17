Update: Cops catch up with unlicensed contractor

Filiberto Ramos has a new picture on file. This time, courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office where he's locked up on criminal charges.

According to Jeff Fleetham, who heads up the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, it was only a matter of time before Ramos' actions caught up with him.

“I think in 2013 is when we got the first complaint on him. He has eight total complaints on file, three since 3 On Your Side did the last story,” Fleetham said.

The news report he’s talking about aired last year, and it profiled how Filiberto Ramos was hired to do a backyard project for an East Valley homeowner named Jaime Janman.

Over the course of a week, Janman gave Ramos three different payments totaling around $4,400. This is what Janman told 3 On Your Side back then.

"I had these decorative blocks on the top row, and he was supposed to take them down and put solid block, kind of like the neighbor has right here to match it. He did the demo work but never came back to do the actual work," she said.

Janman has home surveillance video of Ramos walking around and reportedly doing very little work before ultimately abandoning her project altogether. Although he did manage to keep her $4,400 before vanishing.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors says it's a common theme for Ramos. In fact, the Registrar of Contractors says he's taken around $57,000 from homeowners over the course of three years and never finished the jobs he was hired to do.

When Ramos stopped showing up for his court appearances to address the allegations, arrest warrants were issued, and he was taken into custody earlier this month by Gilbert police officers who found Ramos at his home.

Gilbert police say they booked Ramos on charges of theft, business license violations, and contracting without a license.

Fleetham says it’s gratifying to know Ramos is finally behind bars.

"Well, it's great. Whenever law enforcement like the Sheriff's Office or City of Phoenix or whoever picks up someone like this, we're always pretty happy about that," Fleetham said.

The Registrar of Contractors says the arrest of Ramos is another good reminder of why consumers need to hire licensed contractors and with his arrest, more victims may come forward.

“There could be more victims. There certainly could be,” Fleetham said. “It happens frequently with this kind of thing."

