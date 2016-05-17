Mushroom Ragu

Chef and co-owner Sal Zappone of Zappone's Italian Bistro shares a veggie recipe that both kids and adults will love.

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound mixed mushrooms (cremini, oyster, shiitake) chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup white wine

2 cups chicken broth

1/3 cup tomato sauce

5 fresh basil leaves, chopped

1/4 cup flat-leaf Italian parsley, chopped

1/2 to 3/4 cup grated Parmesan

Directions

In a large skillet heat the oil. When almost smoking, add the onions and garlic over medium-low heat until the onions have wilted, about 8 minutes. Add the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper. Raise heat to high and saute until mushrooms are tender and all the liquid has evaporated. Remove pan from heat and pour in wine. Return pan to stove and allow wine to evaporate, about 3 minutes. Add chicken broth and simmer for 1/2 hour until the sauce has reduced by half. Add tomato sauce and mix well. Take the pan off the heat and add the fresh herbs and Parmesan and mix thoroughly with pasta.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.