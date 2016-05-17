Chef and co-owner Sal Zappone of Zappone's Italian Bistro shares his recipe for Spinach Fettuccine.

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh spinach

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 eggs

Instructions:

Boil 4-6 cups of water in a medium-sized pot. When water has come to a boil, add a pinch of salt and toss in the spinach. Cook for 3-5 minutes until spinach is wilted and bright green. Drain the water (I actually just pulled the spinach out with some tongs) and place the spinach on a paper towel or tea towel to cool off and dry a bit (about 10 minutes).

When spinach is cool enough to handle, toss it in a food processor with salt, pepper, and the flour. Pulse a few times to chop up the spinach, until the flour turns a light green color.

Add eggs one at a time, pulsing for a few seconds in between each addition. When all eggs have been added, stream olive oil in while the processor is running. The mixture won't totally come together in the food processor – it should be a bit mealy, but when you pinch the dough together it should stick.

Pull dough out of food processor onto a lightly floured cutting board. Knead it with your hands for two or three minutes until the mixture comes together and forms a smooth dough. (Note: if your dough is too dry, knead in a bit of water to help it come together. Too wet? Knead in a few teaspoons of flour!)

Put one handful of the dough at a time through a pasta roller, starting on the thickest/widest setting and working your way down to a thinner setting, until it reaches your desired thickness.

Once you've rolled the dough to your desired thickness, run it through the fettuccine cutter attachment on your pasta roller (if you have one). If you don't have a pasta roller, roll the dough out with a rolling pin and slice it into strips with a paring knife.

Cook the pasta immediately for 5-7 minutes in salty, boiling water and top with a sauce of choice.

