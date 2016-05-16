Consumer wants refund for missing mattress

Maria Bassoco said she ordered a mattress and it was never delivered (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

When Maria Bassoco picks up her phone and looks at family pictures of her children, it makes her smile.

But she says having five playing kids in a small, cramped home sure can do a number on furniture.

“The broken couch. It was like every day, 'Oh there is, the broken couch,'” Bassoco told 3 On Your Side, referring to her old couch before she replaced it.

Bassoco says that back in February, she went to a Phoenix furniture store called Muebleria Del Valle.

She bought a new sectional couch for her living room, and she also purchased a mattress for her daughter’s bedroom. In all, including the delivery fee, she paid $585.

Bassoco says the guys from the delivery store wound up knocking on her door at 10:30 at night to deliver that sectional couch and mattress. It was late, but she was glad to be getting everything. But there was a big problem. One problem had to do with the sectional couch, and the other problem had to do with the mattress.

It turns out, the sectional was missing a cushion. Velcro was exposed on the end of the couch where the missing cushion was supposed to stick.

And as far as the mattress, Bassoco says they delivered the wrong one and took it back.

Bassoco says she's still missing a couch cushion nearly three months later, and since the furniture store never delivered the correct mattress, she says she had to buy one from somewhere else.

For months now, Bassoco says she's been asking the furniture store's owner for that cushion and to be refunded for the mattress they never delivered.

"He never says like, 'I’m not going to give your money back.' He always says, ‘Well, oh yeah, I forgot to do it, and I'll give it back to you within seven days', and it's just a never-ending story," Bassoco said.

3 On Your Side talked to the owner of Muebleria Del Valle, who told us he had credited Bassoco's bank account.

However, after asking him to confirm the transaction for us, he realized the transaction did not go through as he thought. He blamed his credit card processor for the transaction not going through and agreed to immediately resolve the issue for 3 On Your Side.

He didn't want to talk with us on camera, but after 3 On Your Side got involved, he immediately issued a cashier's check for $226 which reimbursed Bassoco for the mattress she never received and the delivery.

The furniture store also got Bassoco that missing cushion she's been asking for.

Bassoco says she's thrilled the ordeal is over and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side.

“I waited for months and within days, Gary Harper did it within days. Just a couple of days and I had my check. Money in hand," Bassoco said.

The owner of Muebleria Del Valle was great to work with, and 3 On Your Side appreciates the store issuing that refund.

