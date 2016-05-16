Options for making your own suncreens

Making your own and repairing sunscreens

Sunscreens help:

-Save energy and lower your energy bill.

-Prevent fading of fabrics and furniture.

Cuts down on heat and glare.

This will help whether you are repairing an existing screen or making an entirely new screen.

Materials:

(If making new screens)

-Screen Frame or Frame Kit

-Hack Saw

-#24 or #32 hack saw blade for smooth cuts.

(Only the following is required if repairing or only replacing the screen and keeping the existing frame) -Solar Screen -Corners -Spline -Spline Tool -Utility knife -Tape

Instructions:

-Measure window

-Cut frame to size with hacksaw

-Assemble frame with pre-made corners.

-Cut screen 1"-2" larger than frame.

-Cut the corners of the screen at a 45-degree angle to allow turning the corners.

-Tape screen to frame on two opposite corners.

-Using Spline tool, starting at one corner, push Spline and screen into channel. Pulling screen taught as you go.

-use razor or utility knife to trim excess screen.

-Install and enjoy!

You can also use Screen Mend to repair cuts, rips, tears or holes in screen by cutting a piece of screen mend slightly larger than the damaged area, peel off the paper back, place patch on tear, heat with a blow dryer on the hottest setting for 1 minute.

