Options for making your own suncreens

Making your own and repairing sunscreens
Sunscreens help:
-Save energy and lower your energy bill.
-Prevent fading of fabrics and furniture.
Cuts down on heat and glare.
This will help whether you are repairing an existing screen or making an entirely new screen.
Materials:
(If making new screens)
-Screen Frame or Frame Kit
-Hack Saw
-#24 or #32 hack saw blade for smooth cuts.
(Only the following is required if repairing or only replacing the screen and keeping the existing frame) -Solar Screen -Corners -Spline -Spline Tool -Utility knife -Tape
Instructions:
-Measure window
-Cut frame to size with hacksaw
-Assemble frame with pre-made corners.
-Cut screen 1"-2" larger than frame.
-Cut the corners of the screen at a 45-degree angle to allow turning the corners.
-Tape screen to frame on two opposite corners.
-Using Spline tool, starting at one corner, push Spline and screen into channel. Pulling screen taught as you go.
-use razor or utility knife to trim excess screen.
-Install and enjoy!
You can also use Screen Mend to repair cuts, rips, tears or holes in screen by cutting a piece of screen mend slightly larger than the damaged area, peel off the paper back, place patch on tear, heat with a blow dryer on the hottest setting for 1 minute.
