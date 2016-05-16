Unleash your inner rock star with POUND Fitness

Ready to burn some calories and have a blast doing it? Well, grab your drumsticks and check out POUND Fitness, the hot new fitness craze sweeping the nation.

POUND is a workout that combines music, dance and drumming.

We checked out a POUND class at Eutopia Fitness & Dance in Scottsdale to see what it’s all about.

During a class, participants use “Ripstix,” which are lightly-weighted drumsticks created specifically for exercising. All of a sudden, drumming has turned into a workout.

During the full-body workout, the instructor leads you through a series of dances to popular songs, while you use the Ripstix to keep in rhythm.

"I love any workout that is driven by great music,” says Beth Pargas, instructor and General Operations Manager for Eutopia Fitness. “Not only is Pound a great workout, it can make you feel like a rock star! Keeping the beat with those Ripstix is exhilarating, and makes squats, lunges and core work fun.”

Pargas has trained in many genres including ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, and hip hop. She has taught, choreographed, trained, and performed all over the U.S., and spent the last two years as the studio director of The Conservatory of Dance.

Her newest passion is POUND, and she believes it’s a great way to get your sweat on, and to become part of a growing fitness community.

“I love the supportive POUND community and am so glad I decided to become POUND Pro,” says Pargas.

In a typical POUND class, You can expect the usual squats, lunges and crunches but with much more focus on rhythm and cardio, and, of course, drumming!

Each class is 45 minutes long, and can burn up to 900 calories per session, according to the POUND website.

It’s not only a great way to blast away the calories. Letting loose with those drumsticks is an amazing way to get rid of any pent-up stress.

It also can improve your strength and flexibility in ways other workouts might not.

"Teaching Pound has improved the way I move, by making me stronger, more flexible and more aware of my posture,” says Suzanne Stemmerman, another POUND instructor who teaches classes around the Valley.

Designed for all fitness levels, POUND can be modified to suit your needs, and the fun workout appeals to men and women of all ages and abilities.

You can find POUND fitness classes at:

Eutopia Fitness & Dance

10855 N. Frank Lloyd Wright

Suite 102

Scottsdale, AZ 85259

480-264-6488

www.eutopiafit.com

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.