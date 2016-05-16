Eutopia: Law & fitness combined under one roof

You might not think a law firm and a dance studio have a lot in common, but one Valley woman is bringing those two concepts together under one roof.

Eutopia Fitness & Dance is the brainchild of owner Kristine Reich.

Reich was practicing law by day, and teaching dance and fitness classes by night.

But instead of choosing one career or another, she was able to merge her two passions into one joint venture of a fitness studio and law firm!

Now, Eutopia Fitness and Dance, LLC, and Restorative Law and Mediation, PLLC, can both be found in one location in Scottsdale.

“Since law school in 2007, I've been intrigued by the concept of being a ‘legal rebel’ and delivering legal services in an innovative way. I began to consider whether it would be possible to integrate a holistic model of social work, law and fitness,” says Reich. “In 2014 I created the PLLC of Restorative Law and Mediation, and in 2015 Eutopia Fitness and Dance, LLC.”

Enter through one door of this unique business, and you’ll visit Restorative Law and Mediation. Enter through the other door, and you’ll be ready to sweat it out at Eutopia Fitness & Dance.

“Our vision for Eutopia was to build a thriving fitness and dance community; a place to uplift your spirit when life is challenging and a place to celebrate when life is joyous,” explains Reich.

“It’s a place to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others.”

Reich has been certified by the American Counsel of Exercise since 1996 and has more than 20 years of group fitness experience, and her students say she is a fan favorite, bringing energy, positivity and inspiration to the fitness experience.

Reich was a social worker in child welfare for 15 years prior to pursuing legal education and graduating in 2008. Her family law practice focuses on alternative dispute resolution leveraging her expertise in mediation.

Reich says she also speaks to the art of mediation, collaborative divorce and conscious uncoupling. All of her legal clients also receive a free membership to Eutopia.

She has also given back to the community, with charity events like the recent “Boogie in Blue” dance-a-thon held in April in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention month.

[READ MORE: Get your groove on for a great cause with 'Boogie in Blue']

For more information:

Restorative Law and Mediation, PLLC

10855 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Suite 102

Scottsdale, Arizona

www.restorativelaw.com

85259

480-284-8665

Eutopia Fitness & Dance

10855 N. Frank Lloyd Wright

Suite 102

Scottsdale, AZ 85259

480-264-6488

www.eutopiafit.com

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.