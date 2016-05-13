Scottsdale homeowner left with unfinished project

"Now I’m just hopefully looking forward to someday using it ... if it ever does get finished," Burke said of the addition. (Source: 3TV)

"It sucks to look at it every day," Burke said. (Source: 3TV)

Jon Allen said the project is about 90 percent finished. Homeowner Ben Burke said it's nowhere close to that. (Source: 3TV)

Ben Burke is in the middle of expanding the back patio of his Scottsdale home.

"I wanted to enclose this room and add square footage to the house and make like a nice four-season sunroom that I could use year-round," he explained.

But the project, he says, has been abandoned by the contractor and now he doesn't know what to do.

Burke said he hired a guy named Jon Allen who owns a Valley business called Genesis Luxury Group. Plans, along with a contract, were drawn up and a price agreed upon.

"It ended up being in the neighborhood of $43,000, $44,000," Burke said.

Burke says to get the job started, he gave Allen and Genesis Luxury Group $5,000 in January. Work began and the next month. Burke then handed over three more payments totaling more than $32,000, for a total of $37,000.

But after getting all that money, Allen never finished the job.

"It sucks to look at it every day," Burke said.

3 On Your Side got involved to find out what happened to Allen and his business. We wanted to ask him why he abandoned Burke's project after accepting $37,000.

When we went to Genesis Luxury Group's Scottsdale office, everything had been moved out. We then went to a home address that Allen has on file with the Arizona Corporation Commission, but nobody answered the door.

Our next step was to contact the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. The agency told us they have numerous complaints about Genesis Luxury Group and that the company doesn't even have a license, so any project over $1,000 is essentially illegal.

As a result, the agency issued a citation and complaint. In the document, the contracting board writes that although Genesis Luxury Group did apply for a license, "They were recently denied a license."

The reason? The agency writes quite simply that "(Jon) Allen Failed to Establish Good Character and Reputation Due to Engaging in Contracting Without a License."

It's information Burke says he wished he'd known before handing over $37,000.

"It's definitely a pit in your stomach," he said.

By the way, Allen did call 3 On Your Side back. He claims Burke's project is about 90 percent finished but didn't indicate if he planned on actually completing the job.

He also declined to speak with us on camera.

Burke said the expansion is nowhere near being 90 percent done and wonders if he'll ever get to use the room as he planned.

"Now I’m just hopefully looking forward to someday using it for myself to enjoy the pool and the space -- if it ever does get finished," he said.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.