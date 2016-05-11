$10,000 found and returned

Sarah Poush received her $10,000 thanks to 3 On Your Side (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

Imagine losing $10,000!

That's exactly what happened to a Valley couple, but it took 3 On Your Side to help get it back.

The problem seems to center around a cashier's check that was never deposited and basically expired.

But 3 On Your Side not only found the money, but we also got into the right hands.

“Very relieved a bunch of stress has just been taken off my shoulders,” Sarah Poush said.

Poush is breathing a sigh of relief these days. It's a much different situation from just a week and a half ago when she was profiled on 3 On Your Side.

“My heart sunk, I broke out in swears; I just lost my whole life's savings. So huge learning experience,” Poush said.

You might recall, Poush's problem centers around a $10,000 cashier's check that her husband gave her six years ago when they lived in Iowa.

The money was supposed to be used as the couple's emergency fund.

“So with him being gone so much, we just never know emergencies, home renovations, what I'm gonna need when he's gone he just decided to gift me a cashier's check for safe keeping, file it away if you need it, it's there,” Poush said.

However, Poush says she never really had an emergency, and that check stayed filed away for six years.

That is, until recently, when Poush and her husband decided to invest the money instead.

But there was a problem. The $10,000 cashier's check had expired, and Poush's bank wouldn't accept it because it was not good anymore.

So, what happened to all that money? 3 On Your Side discovered that it was transferred to the Department of Treasury in Iowa like all unclaimed funds are.

As we told you in our previous report, Iowa told 3 On Your Side that it would immediately release the $10,000 and get a check to Poush.

And on a recent trip to her mailbox, she discovered the big surprise!

“The check for $10,000 so very excited!” Poush exclaimed.

Poush says she can't believe how quickly she got her money.

“Almost immediately, within a week I was notified by you guys, that you guys had gotten confirmation that they did have the money, and then a week later I got a check in the mailbox,” Poush said.

Poush sure is glad to have her hands on her money again and says she couldn't have done it without 3 On Your Side.

“I'm just very thankful that you guys could help us out,” Poush said.

Many businesses like insurance companies and banks are required to forward unclaimed money and property to that state's revenue department or treasury department. To see if you have unclaimed money click on the link here.

