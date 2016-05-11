1 week of delicious meals for $100

It took this dietitian two hours to whip up four meals plus several snacks and she had plenty of food left over. (Source: 3TV)

Harris stretched her $58 of groceries into five distinct meals -- roasted lemon garlic chicken, pita sandwiches, pita pizzas, spicy sausage linguine and a frittata. (Source: 3TV)

Chef Kody Harris, who has opened 22 restaurants in her career, focused on putting a twist on regular dishes. (Source: 3TV)

We asked a chef and a dietitian to create a week’s worth of meals to feed a family with only $100. (Source: 3TV)

What’s for dinner? Are you constantly asking yourself that question?

For many people, meal planning can be a stressful and overwhelming process. That is why 3TV created the $100 Grocery Challenge. We asked a chef and a dietitian to create a week’s worth of meals to feed a family with only $100.

Chef Kody Harris, who has opened 22 restaurants in her career, focused on putting a twist on regular dishes. Meanwhile, Tiffani Bachus, a registered dietitian and personal trainer, aimed to create easy, healthy meals.

[app users click here to view all video segments]

At the store

Harris and Bachus met us at Bashas’ for the first part of the challenge -- the grocery shopping.

"The first thing I do when I walk into the grocery store is go right to the flier and see what deals they have," Bachus said.

Once she grabbed the flier, Bachus started stopping the perimeter of the store. She believes that’s "where you are going to find the most fresh, whole foods possible."

Harris, on the other hand, headed straight to the produce section.

"That's where I always start," she said. "I look and see what's fresh and then go from here."

Harris stocked up on lots of vegetables like onions and zucchini, but there’s one thing she didn't pick up.

"I’m not a fan of bagged lettuce or anything so I always go for the fresh bunches of spinach," she explained. "They look alive and no brown, nice and fresh."

This well-known chef then headed to the meat department where she picked up sausage and chicken.

As Harris went through the aisles, she was constantly thinking about how she could get the most bang for her buck by repurposing her meals.

"I love pita because it's very versatile," she said. "You can use it in dips; you can make a sandwich."

After about 30 minutes of going up and down the aisles, it was time to check out.

Both Bachus and Harris ended up being well under budget. Bachus spent $55.39 while Harris' total was $58.36.

In the chef's kitchen

Harris stretched her $58 of groceries into five distinct meals -- roasted lemon garlic chicken, pita sandwiches, pita pizzas, spicy sausage linguine and a frittata.

DOWNLOAD PDF: Get Kody Harris' recipes

"The first thing I did was get my chicken going. It takes an hour and 15 minutes in a 375-degree oven so I chopped up my potatoes and I laid my chicken out," Harris said.

Harris is all about adding flare to ordinary dishes. One example of this is her delicious tomato herb sauce.

"I have a tablespoon of mint and fresh basil right here so those are going to go in now," Harris explained as she prepared the sauce.

This sauce will be used in her pasta dish, a veggie and pepperoni pizza. All you have to do is spread on the sauce, put on your toppings and pop it into the oven for about five minutes.

The extra pitas were then used in a delicious sandwich with some of the chicken that Harris made when she first got home. Meanwhile, the leftover veggies were put to good use in a frittata.

After a few hours in the kitchen, harris completed her cooking and still had food left over.

"So this is five meals that you can have for 58 bucks," she said.

In the dietitian's kitchen

Just a few miles away, Bachus worked to create healthy meals for her family that could be repurposed.

She made an Italian turkey casserole, chicken and veggies, a Mexican layer bowl, mason jar salad and a few tasty snacks.

DOWNLOAD PDF: Get Tiffani Bachus' recipes

"Here's all the food that I got at the grocery store. You can see there is a lot of variety here, especially when it comes to the produce," she said as she showed us what she bought. "That's ideal. That's what you want to look for - just a variety of different colors."

First, Bachus started by cooking the chicken and then she whipped together a one-pan wonder of roasted chicken, sweet potatoes and broccoli.

"This dish is going to be very upfront," she said. "You are going to see the broccoli. You're going to see the sweet potatoes and the chicken."

After squeezing in a little workout, it was time to tackle the turkey.

"I'm browning my turkey in some onions and garlic, and what I'm going to do is take half of it and set it aside for a different recipe," she said.

One of those recipes is an Italian casserole, which is a big hit with her family.

"This is by far the No. 1 favorite dish right here," she said. "It has everything in it. You've got your protein source, a lot of produce, veggies, a nice little easy one-dish wonder."

After making the casserole, Bachus put the extra turkey in her Mexican layer bowl along with quinoa, black beans, tomato, avocado and lettuce.

She also created a mason jar salad, perfect for lunch or dinner on the go, using the extra quinoa and sweet potatoes.

"All you have to do is shake it up," Bachus said. "So I'll open up the lid and toss it into a bowl and you're ready to go."

Bachus knows life can get busy, but she says if you follow her advice, it will make a huge difference.

"If you can give yourself an hour or an hour and a half or so just to do all this preparation, you'll have meals for a couple days," she said.

It took this dietitian two hours to whip up four meals plus several snacks and she had plenty of food left over.

Kody Harris' recipes (5 pages)

Tiffani Bachus' recipes (4 pages)

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.