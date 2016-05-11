Best & worst freeway commutes in Phoenix metro area

The rush hour commute can be enough to make drivers pull their hair out on any given day. However, according to travel time statistics compiled for commutes on the busiest stretches of freeway in the Valley, some people are spending more time battling the rush hour congestion than others.

AZTech is a group made up of both transportation and public safety agencies in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The partnership is led by the Maricopa County Department of Transportation and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

AZTech developed a Travel Time Index based on rush-hour travel times measured Tuesdays through Thursdays. For the morning rush hour, AZTech’s Index shows the Interstate 10 commute out of both the West Valley and the East Valley are the slowest, with the West Valley commute topping the list for the slowest TTI.

The next two slowest freeways are both in the East Valley.

The Loop 101 northbound commute (Price Freeway) takes drivers from Chandler at the bottom of the freeway up into Scottsdale.

Rounding out the list of slowest Valley freeways is the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway, which runs from north Mesa through Tempe and eventually into Phoenix, ending at the Mini Stack (where the Loop 202 meets the State Route 51 and the I-10).

Rankings for the fastest freeways show stretches out of the north part of town have the best TTIs. Number four on the list is the Loop 101 eastbound commute (Pima North Valley), which stretches from Glendale and Peoria through North Phoenix and into Scottsdale.

The Interstate 17 southbound ranks next best, with the U.S. 60 Superstition Freeway in the East Valley ranking as second best TTI.

Finally, according to AZTech, the SR51, the Piestewa Freeway had the best TTIs.

