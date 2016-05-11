Jaime's Local Love: Noble Eatery

Jaime's Local Love: Noble EateryPosted: Updated:
Hi friends,
My Local Love this week is Noble Bread.
It is a micro bakery in Phoenix that specializes in large-format breads that are all stone-hearth baked, naturally leavened and organic.
Noble Eatery is the store front for Noble Bread and offers bites and midday meals in a rustic, relaxed setting that is dominated by a chalkboard menu.
The menu changes daily with offerings such as a grain bowl, salads, soup, smorgas and sandwiches.
This Local Love was referred to me by Bob McClendon of McClendon's Select Organic Farms. Thanks for the great rec, Bob!
Noble Eatery
2201 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85006
602-688-2424
Website: NobleEatery.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/NobleEatery/
Twitter: @NobleEatery & @NobleBread
Instagram: @nobleeatery
