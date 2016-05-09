Chandler elementary school celebrates A+ rating

San Marcos Elementary School celebrates their status of being an A+ School of Excellence (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

San Marcos Elementary School in downtown Chandler celebrated their new status of being an A+ School of Excellence on Monday morning.

The school received $500 and a banner designating them as an A+ School of Excellence winner.

"This is such an honor," Becky Henderson, principal at San Marcos, said. "We're so proud, we've worked so hard, and the students and the teachers and the community are getting the recognition they deserve."

Evaluation of schools is based on a lengthy written application submitted by the school and rigorous site visit conducted by a team of trained judges.

The A+ School of Excellence Program is hosted by the Arizona Educational Foundation.

The nonprofit founded in 1983 celebrates the successes of Pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade public education in Arizona.

