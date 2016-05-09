Valley homeowner 'trashes' her trash bill

Dempster needed the dumpster to get rid of a lot of horse manure (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

Britney Dempster has a passion for riding horses.

"I started riding when I was 6 years old and I've been competing in show jumping my whole life," Dempster said.

Her passion has now been passed along to her young children and as a result, Dempster and her family own four horses.

"We've got Black Russian and Kahlua and Stout and a little pony named Tulip," Dempster said.

As you can imagine those horses eat quite a lot of hay and as a result there's a lot of manure that needs to be picked up.

Dempster is with a new trash company now but before she switched over, she was with a company called Waste Management and she used a dumpster to throw away all that horse manure.

However, Dempster says she dropped Waste Management because she thought she was being overcharged.

"I made it very clear to them that the whole reason why I'm canceling the contract was because I couldn't afford it, it was always much more than $95 every month," Dempster said.

Dempster complained she was being charged a commercial rate and not a residential rate which has substantially reduced costs.

"I'm residential, I’m not a company I’m just one person," Dempster said.

And all of this frustration prompted Dempster to cancel her contract with Waste Management.

"I sent them the certified letter. I made sure to request a return receipt," Dempster said.

That letter was dated November 12, requesting to end service on March 1, 2016. But after that date, she got another bill.

"They charged me $150 to come and pick it up and because I had that $150 balance they sent me another invoice for March and another invoice for April that had all of their fees and surcharges, environmental surcharges, fuel surcharges and all those attached to it," Dempster said.

Dempster reluctantly paid the bill but she didn't feel the bill was correct. So she asked 3 On Your Side to look into the matter in hopes of obtaining at least a partial refund. We got a hold of Waste Management and after they reviewed her account, they discovered her bill was, in fact, correct and any kind of a refund was not due.

However they went on to say, "Given the timing of our billing cycle and her cancellation, the invoice details may have become a bit confusing."

And far as Dempster being billed commercially instead of residential, Waste Management said that's because she has a big dumpster as opposed to the traditional, much smaller trash container.

Dempster says she's glad 3 On Your Side was able to get to the bottom of the problem and realizes it's the price she has to pay because what goes in, must come out.

"We don't have any grass to feed them. We have to buy them a lot of hay. It's much more expensive to have horses especially of this size in the desert."

