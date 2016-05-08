At first glance it's unclear what sport Adrian Gomez is teaching. Upon further investigation, it's clear that he has a passion for pitching.

The former Sun Devil setup man has set up shop in the east valley, working with youngsters about the best way to take care of their arm.

"I guess you could compare this to to throwing yoga, says Gomez. It's like a yoga studio in the backyard."

Gomez pitched three seasons at the University of Washington. He transfered to Arizona State to follow coach Ken Knutson. The throwing program helps heal injured arms and strength healthy ones.

"When you're younger dont' really know what doing to arm. One week I pitched everyday & tore my labrum. I started to come here and haven't had any pain," says 8th grader Drew Woody. The Highland Jr High left hander's story is like many who come to Gomez workouts.

The plan combines crossover symetry, throwing weighted balls against a trampoline, video work off a mound and constant instruction.

"We don't play a lot of catch," says Gomez. " If I had a Ferrari and I put Yarus breaks on the Ferrari, could I stop? Our body has these breaking systems."

Not everyone has jumped on board the throwing program. Adrian Gomez will keep working, on one arm at a time.