'Zee' de Florias' Mother's Day recipe

Good Morning Arizona anchor Lina de Florias' mom, "Zee" de Florias, made a cameo on 3TV Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day.  

She shared her recipe for Country Apple Dessert:

INGREDIENTS:

1 box yellow cake mix

1 egg

1/3 Cup butter

Mix until crumbly

Press into ungreased 13x9 pan

20 oz can apple pie filling

½ Cup brown sugar

½ Cup chopped walnuts or pecans

1 tsp. cinnamon

Spread pie filling. Combine sugar, nuts and cinnamon and sprinkle over apples.

1 Cup sour cream

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

Blend sour cream, egg and vanilla. Drizzle over. Bake at 350 for 40-45 minutes.

DIRECTIONS:

  • Heat oven to 350*.
  • In large mixer bowl, combine cake mix, butter and egg; beat on low until crumbly.
  • Press into ungreased 13x9 pan.
  • Spread with pie filling.
  • Mix brown sugar, nuts and cinnamon.
  • Sprinkle over apples.
  • In sm bowl, blend sour cream, egg and vanilla.
  • Pour over sugar mixture.
  • Bake for 40 minutes, until topping is golden.

