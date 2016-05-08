'Zee' de Florias' Mother's Day recipe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Good Morning Arizona anchor Lina de Florias' mom, "Zee" de Florias, made a cameo on 3TV Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day.
She shared her recipe for Country Apple Dessert:
INGREDIENTS:
1 box yellow cake mix
1 egg
1/3 Cup butter
Mix until crumbly
Press into ungreased 13x9 pan
20 oz can apple pie filling
½ Cup brown sugar
½ Cup chopped walnuts or pecans
1 tsp. cinnamon
Spread pie filling. Combine sugar, nuts and cinnamon and sprinkle over apples.
1 Cup sour cream
1 egg
1 tsp. vanilla
Blend sour cream, egg and vanilla. Drizzle over. Bake at 350 for 40-45 minutes.
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat oven to 350*.
- In large mixer bowl, combine cake mix, butter and egg; beat on low until crumbly.
- Press into ungreased 13x9 pan.
- Spread with pie filling.
- Mix brown sugar, nuts and cinnamon.
- Sprinkle over apples.
- In sm bowl, blend sour cream, egg and vanilla.
- Pour over sugar mixture.
- Bake for 40 minutes, until topping is golden.
