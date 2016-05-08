'Zee' de Florias' Mother's Day recipe

"Zee" de Florias (left) joins her daughter Lina de Florias for a Mother's Day recipe. (Source: KTVK)

Good Morning Arizona anchor Lina de Florias' mom, "Zee" de Florias, made a cameo on 3TV Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day.

She shared her recipe for Country Apple Dessert:

INGREDIENTS:

1 box yellow cake mix

1 egg

1/3 Cup butter

Mix until crumbly

Press into ungreased 13x9 pan

20 oz can apple pie filling

½ Cup brown sugar

½ Cup chopped walnuts or pecans

1 tsp. cinnamon

Spread pie filling. Combine sugar, nuts and cinnamon and sprinkle over apples.

1 Cup sour cream

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

Blend sour cream, egg and vanilla. Drizzle over. Bake at 350 for 40-45 minutes.

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350*.

In large mixer bowl, combine cake mix, butter and egg; beat on low until crumbly.

Press into ungreased 13x9 pan.

Spread with pie filling.

Mix brown sugar, nuts and cinnamon.

Sprinkle over apples.

In sm bowl, blend sour cream, egg and vanilla.

Pour over sugar mixture.

Bake for 40 minutes, until topping is golden.

