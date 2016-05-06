Widow won't have to repay insurance company

The company sent a letter saying Eddie was not entitled to the payments it had made and requested repayment to the tun of more than $6,000. (Source: 3TV)

MetLife pulled three months' worth of payments out of Eddie' account. (Source: 3TV)

"He was in World War II, fought in Iwo Jima and the Philippines."

Daniel Leal is talking about his deceased dad. Ever since he died back in 2014, Leal says it's been pretty tough on his mom, Eddie.

"They were married 62 years."

Leal said his dad had a retirement benefit through MetLife, an annuity policy that paid his dad $409 a month.

For his mom to keep receiving that monthly check, Leal and his mom sent MetLife documentation, including a death certificate.

"It's $409, which doesn't seem like much, but for her, it is," Leal said.

Those payments continued and were directly deposited into Eddie's account, but recently they saw three months' worth of MetLife payments, right around $1,200, had been taken back out of her bank account.

"She was kinda shook up!”

Leal said it got worse when they received a letter from MetLife stating his mom was not entitled to all of those monthly payments after her husband died and requested the widow repay around $6,100, money she received for around 18 months after her husband's death.

"It just doesn't make sense to me at all," Leal said.

Confused and not getting answers, Leal and his mom contacted 3 On Your Side.

We asked MetLife to investigate the issue. The company did so immediately and discovered that Eddie's husband had a monthly annuity that "terminates on his death." The company mistakenly kept paying Leal's mother when it shouldn't have.

MetLife said in a letter that it "is legally entitled to recover them (the funds) which equals around $6,100 in overpayment."

But the letter said more.

"We have decided not to pursue recovery of these funds, as long as you and your mother agree that this will resolve the matter."

Leal and his mom say they are very thankful and owe it to 3 On Your Side.

MetLife went above and beyond in this situation, and we appreciate that.

