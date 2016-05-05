Verde Canyon Railroad offers front row view to Verde Valley

The Verde Canyon Railroad has been operating since 1990. (Source: VerdeCanyonRR.com)

The Verde Canyon Railroad has been a popular attraction since 1990, and has carried more than 2 million passengers since then.

The train runs 20 miles between Clarkdale and Perkinsville on a heritage rail line completed in 1912.

It's a four-hour journey that takes you through 100 years of Arizona history.

The big change is that now you can upgrade and ride in the train engine with the engineer, and that's a must-do for any train buff.

The guest crewmember rides in the cab of one of "Verde Canyon Railroad’s rare and classic 1953-built General Motors EMD FP7 locomotives, to be seated between the engineer and the conductor. Rail fans around the world are well aware of the quality and rarity of these special 'covered wagons.' There are only 10 FP7s left in operation in North America and Verde Canyon Railroad is home to two of them, #s 1510 and 1512."

It's the same great scenery, but you get to see it first from the front row.

"Sublime views fill the windshield of the vintage locomotive, sitting ahead of a pair of 1,500 horses powering this popular rail excursion through the curves of the canyon," reads VerdeCanyonRR.com.

The rest of the passengers will be traveling in coach, first- class or the exclusive caboose.

Regardless of accommodations, all of the cars have access to the shaded open-air viewing cars.

