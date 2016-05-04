Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders offer small batch oils & vinegars

Verde Valley Oil Traders was created and is run by a husband-and-wife team. (Source: 3TV)

Opened since the spring of 2010, Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders is located in the center of the Historic District of Old Town Cottonwood.

The store is a dream come true for husband-and-wife team Mike Kilpatrick and Dawn Waltman.

Each one of the 20 varieties of olive oils is specifically selected and imported from both the northern and southern hemispheres to provide the most recently produced and healthiest oils available anywhere.

Because the shop purchases fresh olive oils in small batches to insure ultimate freshness, the selection of imported olive oils changes from season to season.

For more information, check out VVOliveOil.com.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.