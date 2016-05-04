'Modeling Mishap' has some Valley parents upset

Some Valley parents are upset with lack of results with Talent Connection Live (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

The company says it's not a talent agency, and it's not a school. Instead, it claims to be a platform to get candidates noticed.

But some consumers say they're getting nothing for their money. Crystal Wimberly’s teenage daughter's dreams of being in the modeling industry is an idea her mom is trying to make a reality.

So the two of them tried to get things started.

"They were just promising her that she would be able to be in newspapers and be in magazines and things of that nature," Wimberly said.

Wimberly is talking about her dealings with a business called Talent Connection Live, a modeling search company they found in a Valley mall.

After filling out an application with Talent Connection Live, also known as TC Live, they received a phone call.

But according to Wimberly, that excitement quickly vanished.

"What I did not want to happen, happened, the disappointment," Wimberly said.

That disappointment came after she says TC Live asked for money.

"They said, "Well, this will take you to the next level starting from $100 and up you would have to pay money in order for us to get you started,'" Wimberly said.

Wimberly says she was suspicious, didn't pay anything and moved on. However, other people say they did hand over money and received nothing.

One viewer emailed 3 On Your Side saying she's out $500 for modeling photos that she never received.

And she's not alone. Amparo Garcia gave around $400 to Talent Connection Live back in October to get her daughter photographed and possibly featured in advertisements.

"On the little paper they gave me where they said that she passed, and they put that she was perfect for Pampers," Garcia said.

But consumers like Garcia complain their modeling dreams never materialized and more importantly, they say they never even received the photographs TC Live took of them. Garcia says the pictures were supposed to be on a disc, but she says it doesn't work.

"I have a CD, doesn’t work either, so I haven't even seen the pictures they took, I have one in my phone, and that's the only one I’ve seen," Garcia said.

We showed Garcia the video of a TC Live event, and she quickly pointed out the guy that she gave the money to.

"So that's Matt," Garcia said.

His name is Matt Decker, and he claims to be the franchise partner for TC Live. He didn't want to be on camera with 3 On Your Side but tells us TC Live has very few complaints and that the paperwork consumers fill out indicate there are no refunds.

In regards to Garcia and her missing photos she paid for, he tells us in an email that, "I'm working with her for a resolution.”

We replied asking about details of the resolution, but Decker stopped communicating with 3 On Your Side.

Meanwhile, consumers like Garcia are left with shattered dreams.

"All I have left is the papers, the t-shirt, an empty disk and my stolen dreams basically," Garcia said.

It's important to note that 3 On Your Side got a hold of the Screen Actors' Guild which scouts for up and coming talent. In in an email, they tell us, "Parents should be cautious of advancing upfront fees for any talent seminar or service."

