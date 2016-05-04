Arizona Copper Art Museum

The Copper Art Museum is located in the old Clarkdale High School (Source: Copper Art Museum via Facebook)

The Copper Art Museum is new in the last couple of years, and it holds a priceless collection of raw copper and copper products made over the years.

Billions of dollars of copper were mined in the Verde Valley. it was man's first usable metal and it's still in literally everything we touch today.

Copper is one of the five Cs of Arizona, the others being cattle, cotton, climate, and citrus.

Copper mining has been a major industry in the Grand Canyon State since the 19th century. Arizona produced 60 percent of the nation's copper in 2007, making it the country's leading copper-producing state that year.

The Copper Art Museum is located in the old Clarkdale High School, which is appropriate when you consider that Clarksdale was built by Sen. W.A. Clark, aka America's Copper King, for the mass production of industrial copper.

The museum is comprised of the Information Room, the Military Art Room, the Art & Architecture Room, the Religious Art Room, the Kitchenware Collection, the Drinkware Collecion and the Distillery & Winery.

In 2014, the Copper Art Museum won the Arizona Governor's Conference Award for Arizona Preservation.

Copyright 2016 KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.