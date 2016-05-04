Enjoy tea and cupcakes in historic Cottonwood jail

The Wild Rose of Historic Old Town Tea House is located in the historic jail building on the north end of Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood.

In September 1929, Cottonwood's city fathers purchased the jail property and donated it to Yavapai County. The county built the jail with the services of a Prescott contractor. It was the first building in Cottonwood that was built with river cobbles.

The jail was occupied in early 1930 by the Yavapai County justice of the peace.

During Prohibition, there was a large amount of criminal activity associated with bootlegging in the Cottonwood area. The Yavapai County Justice System in Prescott decided to put a jailhouse substation in Cottonwood.

The town was home to the Arizona bootlegger king Joe Hall, who happily supplied the miners in Jerome with one of their favorite pastimes. Hall was the first prisoner to be incarcerated in the new jail.

Al Capone was known to be hiding out in Arizona after the 1929 St. Valentine's Day Massacre in Chicago. Capone visited Cottonwood looking for Arizona bootleggers to help run booze from California to Mexico.

Capone's name can be found carved on the outside wall of the jail cell in the back room of the building. If you ask, you can walk back to view two metal-enclosed cells and Capone's etched name.

