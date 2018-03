Parts of Tuzigoot's ruins were reconstructed after excavation. The tower room, or citadel, rising above the rest of the rooms in this shot is one of those. (Source: National Park Service)

Looking up at Montezuma Castle (Source: National Park Service)

If you're driving to Cottonwood from Phoenix, you'll pass Montezuma Castle about 19 miles before you hit Cottonwood.

It's a cliff dwelling that was discovered in 1933, but the 20-room high-rise apartment structure is more than 600 years old.

You can see how the Sinagua people lived high off the ground.

Another pueblo village left behind from the Sinagua people is what's now known as Tuzigoot National Monument.

It's in Clarkdale just north of Cottonwood.

The first buildings were built around the year 1000.

