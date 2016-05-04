Oldest hotel in Cottonwood has celebrity history

The Cottonwood Hotel welcomed many stars in its time. (Source: 3TV)

The Cottonwood Hotel welcomed many stars in its time. (Source: 3TV)

Stepping foot into the Cottonwood Hotel is like stepping into an Old West time capsule.

It's not only the longest-standing business in Cottonwood, it's also the smallest hotel in the entire Verde Valley.

What was once 10 dorm-style rooms is now five updated suites, each with its own bathroom.

Owner Karen Leff took it over in 1996.

The Cottonwood Hotel - formerly the OK Hotel - used to be the home to several celebrities back in its heyday, including Mae West and George Raft.

The movie stars used to frequent the town speakeasies and the hotel before it burned to the ground during a bootlegging still fire.

It was rebuilt in 1925 with the same floor plan, adding a fire bell on its roof that the chief would ring when a fire broke out.

Today, the roof provides guests with a spectacular view of the Verde Valley.

