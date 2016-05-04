Farm to Table DIY Facial Mask

By Miraval Resort & Spa's lead aesthetician Kimberly Kelder

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp Plain Yogurt (regular or Greek) *

The lactic acid in yogurt provides gentle exfoliation and prevents breakouts.

1 Tbsp Chilled Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is acts as an antibacterial that prevents break outs and an anti-inflammatory to help diffuse redness.

Aloe Vera is also a natural source of Vitamin C containing polysaccharides that stimulate new cell growth

1 Tbsp of Local Arizona Honey

Honey is an anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant or super hero for the skin cells preventing break outs and skin imbalances.

Honey also contains enzymes that exfoliate the skin and natural humectants that draws moisture from the air creating a bright and dewy completion.

2-3 drops of Lemon Essential Oil**

Lemon essential oils are an astringent which lightens skin, heals breakouts and reduces excess oils.

* Use a quality organic yogurt like Organic Valley or Stonyfields or make your own yogurt with fresh organic ingredients (recipe below)

** Use quality essential oils like Young Living Essential Oils

* If you use fresh Aloe Vera you need to prepare by break a leaf off the Aloe Vera plant, as close to the stem as possible. Lay the leaf on a cutting board and slice away both ends, so that you can see the gel sandwiched between the layers of tough skin. Trim off the spiny edges of the leaf, too. You should be left with a layer of thick gel trapped between the two sides of skin. Hold the leaf in place with one hand on the top layer of skin as you carefully slide a sharp knife between the top layer of skin and the gel beneath, separating the two. Set the aloe skin aside. Use a fork to mix into a gel.

Instructions:

Always start with fresh ingredients. I like to use a chilled Aloe Vera, so if you are using fresh Aloe Vera make sure you prepare before and place in the fridge for 20 minutes. Measure ingredients and then place them all in a bowl and mix well. Make sure you apply on clean skin, you can spread a light layer using your hands or with a fan brush (like you're at a spa) leave on for 15 to 20 minutes, rinse and apply eye cream, serum and moisturizer and always make sure you use sunscreen. Essential oils can make your skin a little sensitive to the sun. Use now or you can store in the fridge for about a week.



Homemade Greek Yogurt Recipe

Ingredients:

1 quart whole goat's, sheep's or cow's milk

2 tablespoons plain full-fat yogurt (with live active cultures)

Instructions:

Spoon 2 tablespoons of milk into a bowl and stir in the yogurt.

In a saucepan, bring the remaining milk to a boil. Let stand off the heat without stirring, until it registers 100° on an instant-read thermometer, about 15 minutes; a skin will form on the surface.

Using a table knife, make a small opening in the skin and carefully pour the yogurt mixture into the milk in the saucepan. Cover the pot with a kitchen towel and transfer to an oven. Turn the light on and close the oven door. Let stand for 16 hours.

Using a skimmer or slotted spoon, lift off the skin and discard it. Carefully ladle the yogurt into a sieve lined with a double layer of cheesecloth and refrigerate until much of the whey is drained and the yogurt is thick, at least 4 hours. Transfer the yogurt to a bowl and serve.

