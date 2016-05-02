3OYS results for the month of April

Thanks to 3 On Your Side, a Valley couple got their money back after returning an unused A/C unit (Source: KTVK)

Marilyn Munkachy got an insurance check thanks to 3 On Your Side (Source: KTVK)

It's kind of hard to forget Marilyn Munkachy. She lost her husband three years ago, and ever since then she's been trying to claim a small life insurance policy he left behind.

It was only $5,000, but this widow says she could use the money.

"It seemed like unfinished business to me," Munkachy said.

That unfinished business went on for years, she says, with all kinds of excuses and stonewalling from her husband's former employer and their life insurance company.

Well, 3 On Your Side got involved, and we helped untangle the mess that was causing all the confusion between parties. As a result, the insurance company issued Munkachy a check for $5,000. It’s money she's been waiting on since 2013.

"You have a nice smile on your face,” 3 On Your Side told Munkachy as she held the check.

“Well, it's a mission completed, and it's more than the money. It's a person's right, and I think my husband would've wanted me to pursue it because it was a perk that they gave him when he retired," Munkachy said.

3 On Your Side also helped out a 19-year-old college student by the name of Taijah Lee. She purchased a car for $1,700 from a business called Fearless Motor Sports. But two hours after driving off, the car broke down with serious mechanical issues.

To make matters worse, she says Fearless Motor Sports never provided her a title so that she couldn't register the car with the state.

But after 3 On Your Side got involved, Fearless Motor Sports decided to take the car back and return Lee all of her $1,700.

“Thanks so much 3 On Your Side,” she said.

We also helped out a Phoenix homeowner by the name of Janye Dittrich. She paid the owner of a tree removal company $300 to take out and haul away two big trees in her front yard. However, she says he abandoned the job after doing very little work.

After Gary Harper had spoken to the business owner on the phone, including making visits to his house, he returned a month after walking off the job to actually finish the job he was paid to do.

"This is what I wanted," Dittrich told 3 On Your Side. “This is all I wanted. I wanted him to do the job he was paid to do. It looks so much better."

And finally, 3 On Your Side helped out an East Valley couple named Nancy and Robert Mohawk.

They returned a $1,700 unused air conditioner back to Amazon, but waiting six months, they couldn’t seem to get their money back.

After 3 On Your Side got involved, though, they did. And, say they couldn't be happier.

And when you add up all the money 3 On Your Side helped viewers recouped for the month of April, it totals $10,272. For the year, it brings the total to $53,948.

