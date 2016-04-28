Jobertising.com's Mesa Job Fair at the Mesa Convention Center

Over 1,000 Mesa jobs will be up for grabs this Thursday, April 28, 2016 at Jobertising.com's Mesa Job Fair at the Mesa Convention Center (located at 263 N Center St., Mesa, Arizona, 85201) from 11am to 2pm. A good portion of the featured companies will be hiring on the spot. Bring plenty of resumes and dress to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online at www.jobertising.com.

Featured Companies Include: State Farm, Chase, Cyracom Language Solutions, Domino's, Discount Cab, Renfroe, Fry's Food Stores, Direct Energy, Guardian Protection Services, U.S. Customs & Border Protection, Canyon State Institute, HDS Truck Driver Training, GO Financial, Transperfect, Answer 1, AZ Department

Cardinals Draft Party

The Arizona Cardinals 2016 Draft Party presented by Arizona Ford Dealers will take place on Thursday, April 28 at the Great Lawn at Sportsman's Park outside University of Phoenix Stadium from 4:30-9:00 p.m.



Fans can meet Cardinals players and coaches, team mascot Big Red and have the first opportunity to see the 2016 Cardinals Cheerleaders while watching live NFL Network coverage of the draft on giant video boards.



Admission and parking are free. Cardinals’ merchandise, including 2016 draft gear, will be available for purchase. Food and beverages will be available for sale at the team's Primetime Grill and local food trucks.



The Great Lawn opens at 4:30 p.m. and the draft begins at 5:00 p.m.

A special post-draft fireworks show will conclude the party following the completion of the first round.



Some of the other activities for fans offered at the draft party include:

-Kid's Interactive Zone featuring combine activities and inflatables

-Autographs: Cardinals players, coaches and cheerleaders will sign autographs and pose for pictures

-Entertainment options include a 200-foot zipline along with face painters and balloon artists for guests to enjoy

-Big Red Siren: Fans can take their picture on the Cardinals "Big Red Siren"

-Jr. Cheer Mini-Clinic: Girls ages 5-14 can take part in a free Jr. Cheer mini-clinic taught by members of the Cardinals Cheerleaders



Arizona Ford Dealers are giving away a two-year lease on a brand new 2016 Fusion. Fans can sign up for a chance to win at the Ford Vehicle display on the Great Lawn. The winner will be announced during the draft party.



Free parking will be available in the West (Orange) carpark at University of Phoenix Stadium.

For more information visit the Cardinals website: http://www.azcardinals.com/news-and-events/article-2/Draft-Party-Thursday-On-Great-Lawn/46264154-587a-4435-871b-86958ce5fe8d

Phoenix Public Market Café

Located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, Phoenix Public Market Café is a casual urban hangout for breakfast, lunch and dinner offering fresh market cuisine with ingredients sourced directly from the adjacent farmer's market. The simple, health-focused menu includes hearty sandwiches on house-baked bread, robust salads, fresh-baked pastries and slow-cooked meats hot off the wood-roasted rotisserie. It has become a gathering place for the Downtown Phoenix community to enjoy a meal in the casual dining room, a cup of coffee and pastry on the patio or a glass of local wine at the full bar. The café now offers full-service catering with free delivery, up to four miles, and curbside to-go. Created by restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin, the café opened in 2012 following the success of sister restaurant St. Francis.

For more information, visit http://phxpublicmarket.com/cafe/ or call 602-253-2700.

Phoenix Public Market Cafe

14 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Central & Pierce Street

Mom Guilt

A timely topic would be Overcoming Mom Guilt, as we have the upcoming national release of the movie Mother's Day and April is stress awareness month.

Given that 92% of working moms and 89% of stay-at-home moms are overwhelmed, mothers are struggling. Worse yet, they feel guilty about their struggle. There is no better time to give our mom's a break from guilt and find peace in who they are and with the important job they are doing.

With the upcoming release of the movie Mother's Day on April 29th starring Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and Jason Sudeikis, it is the perfect time to discuss the common triggers as well as ways to overcome "mom guilt."

Kate Hudson talks about her struggles with mom guilt in this recently released article questioning if she is a "good enough" mom: http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-moms/news/kate-hudson-pens-essay-about-parenting-sometimes-i-feel-like-a-bad-mom-w201964

Michelle Bersell, M.A., M.Ed. Psychotherapist and

Founder of The International Institute of Emotional Empowerment has a Free Well-Being Training: Turn Your Negative Feelings Into Your Greatest Allies Visit her website: http://www.michellebersell.com/well-being/

Dave Owens, The Garden Guy

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Dr. Kevin Leman: Planet Middle School

An international psychologist, parenting and relationship expert, Dr. Leman provides guidance for parents facing their child's transition to the Middle School years. In his new book, Planet Middle School, Dr. Kevin Leman helps parents find their way through the challenging and sometimes downright scary transitions that take place as their child moves through the ages of eleven to thirteen. Dr. Leman uses humor and common sense advice to help parents understand and cope with the challenges that will face their child as they navigate this new phase in their life. Entering middle school is like stepping onto a different planet both for the child and for the parents. It's a time where peer pressure, technology, and hormones can wreak havoc in a child's life, damaging their relationship with their parents in the process. Struggling with immense changes doesn't have to leave your family in chaos or ruin your relationship with your child. Dr. Leman presents time-tested principles that will show parents how to help their middle-schooler not only survive but thrive in those hard years on Planet Middle School.

For more information on his book visit: http://www.drleman.com/store/planet-middle-school.html

The Wildlife World Zoo

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website www.wildlifeworld.com

Summer fashion for kids at affordable prices with the Outlets at Anthem

For more information on Outlets at Anthem visit their website: www.outletsanthem.com

Outlets at Anthem

4250 W. Anthem Way

Phoenix, AZ 85086

623-465-9500

Doc Brown, Artisan Doc's Ice Creams

It’s called "Artisan Doc's ice creams". They're basically healthy popsicles made in Tempe. Great for kids and especially with hot weather here.

Check them out on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ArtisanIceCreams

Doc's Artisan Ice Creams

1221 W Warner Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284 Â· ~14.4 mi

(602) 618-8719

Open today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM