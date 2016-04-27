Mystery of missing $10,000 solved

MissingMoney.org is the only official website authorized to work with states to get your money back free of charge. (Source: 3TV)

A representative of U.S. Bankcorp, formerly U.S. Bank, said cashier's checks expire after three years. (Source: 3TV)

Poush said when she tried to deposit the check earlier this year, she was told it had expired. (Source: 3TV)

Sarah Poush said her husband gave her a cashier's check for $10,000 six years ago. (Source: 3TV)

A Valley woman says she has a cashier's check that the bank refuses to cash. It's a sizable amount, $10,000, so what's the problem?

The money seems to have vanished.

Sarah Poush and her husband spend as much time together as they can, which can be difficult, she says, because his work requires him to travel quite a bit.

"My husband moves around for work," she explained. "He's an ironworker so wherever the job is where he goes -- state to state."

Because he is away so much, Poush said he wanted to establish an "emergency fund" for her, just in case something happened when he wasn't around.

"So with him being gone so much, we just never know -- emergencies, home renovations -- what I'm gonna need when he's gone," Poush said. "He just decided to gift me a cashier's check for safe keeping. File it away; if you need it, it's there."

That cashier's check was for $10,000, and he gave it to her nearly six years ago when they were living in Iowa.

Poush told us she never had an emergency, so there was never a real need to deposit that check, something she realized when she and her husband recently started talking about it.

"February of this year, my husband was home for the winter and had a great idea of, 'Hey what happened to that check? We should open up an IRA account,'" she said.

Poush agreed and decided to take it to U.S. Bancorp, a parent company of U.S. Bank. That's when she was told the check was no good because it had expired.

Remember, her husband gave it to her six years ago.

"I asked the manager to show me on the check where the expiration date was, and there wasn't one," Poush said, "I’m just supposed to know that cashier's checks expire after three years."

She's right. There is no expiration date printed on the cashier's check.

Poush says how is she, or anybody for that matter, supposed to know a check has an expiration date if one isn't printed?

"I mean I gave you the money; why can't you give it back to me?”

3 On Your Side contacted U.S. Bankcorp, which indicated uncashed checks are turned over to the state where they were issued. That may have been what happened to Poush's cashier's check.

Armed with this information, Poush learned her unclaimed money is with the Department of Treasury in Iowa, where the check was issued.

She is filling out the necessary documents to claim the $10,000, but in the meantime, she thinks some kind of expiration date should have been printed.

"If there are rules and regulations about them and they do expire, that should be told to you at the time of purchase, as well as being printed on the check," she said.

The office of Michael Fitzgerald, the state treasurer of Iowa, contacted 3 On Your Side and said it has located Poush’s money and will expedite her claim. The office said it will try to get her $10,000 to her by next week. When she gets it, we'll let you know.

It's not uncommon for consumers to forget about or lose money from various sources. It could be property left in a safe deposit box, insurance premium refunds mailed to an old address or a long-forgotten bank account.

Whatever the source, all of these funds, by law, are forwarded to that particular state's treasury or revenue department.

If you think you have some "missing money," check out MissingMoney.com. It is the only official website authorized to work with states to get your money back free of charge.

