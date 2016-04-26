Jobertising.com's Mesa Job fair

Over 1,000 Mesa jobs will be up for grabs this Tuesday, April 26, 2016 at Jobertising.com's Mesa Job Fair at the Phoenix Marriott Mesa Hotel & Convention Center (located at 200 North Centennial Way, Mesa, Arizona 85201) from 11am to 2pm. A good portion of the featured companies will be hiring on the spot. Bring plenty of resumes and dress to interview.

Attendance is free for job seekers. RSVP for free online at www.jobertising.com

Featured Companies Include: State Farm, Chase, Cyracom Language Solutions, Domino's, Discount Cab, Renfroe, Fry's Food Stores, Direct Energy, Guardian Protection Services, U.S. Customs & Border Protection, Canyon State Institute, HDS Truck Driver Training, GO Financial, Transperfect, Answer 1, AZ Department of Economic Security, and many more.

Trapeze School

Anyone can participate in the trapeze experience. You do not have to be of a certain skill level or weight. Under the guidance of I.FLY instructors, participants will learn timing and techniques for swinging, locking their legs on a bar and completing the celebrated wrist-to-wrist catch.

I.FLY Trapeze at The Phoenician

6000 E. Camelback Road

480-599-2345

For reservations: www.iflytrapeze.com

Carrington College Free Dental Clinic

Want a dental cleaning without forking over ANY cash? Then Carrington College's Dental Hygiene

Clinic in Mesa is here for you! They have one of the largest dental hygiene clinics in the state so

there's plenty of room.

You're probably asking yourself, "What's the catch?" And you're right, free does come with a price.

But it's not money, it's your time.

Because we're a teaching clinic, your appointment will take longer than what you'd expect at a typical

dentist office. Plan on spending 3-4 hours each visit. A student will be doing all the work, then their

instructors and the clinic dentist need to sign off when they're done. Think of it this way, it’ll be the

most thorough cleaning you've probably ever had!

New Hours:

Tuesday from 8 am to 12pm and then 12:30pm to 5pm

Wednesday from 8am to 12:30pm and then 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Thursday from 8am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 4pm

Friday from 8am to 12pm

Services include X- rays, cleanings, charting, fluoride treatments and sealants.

For more information, or to make an appointment, visit: www.carrington.edu/schools/mesa-arizona/dental-hygiene-clinic/

International Marketplace

The owners of Mekong Supermarket and Mekong Plaza are opening the AZ International Marketplace. A massive supermarket offering global foods is opening in the East Valley on Wednesday April 20th. The AZ International Marketplace is opening in Mesa on the northeast corner of Dobson and Broadway roads, and will offer a variety of foods from around the world, according to The Arizona Republic. The space also houses retail, hardware and garden products. The owners are Peter Quach and Jimmy Lai, as well as a team of investors, who are responsible for Mekong Plaza at 66 S. Dobson Road, which is known for its Asian market Mekong Supermarket. The supermarket will hire 80 to 100 people. AZ International Marketplace cost $10 million to put together and is roughly the size of two football fields. The plaza in which the marketplace sits will also soon be home to a number of global cuisine-focused restaurants. Globally-focused cuisine is growing in the Valley, including a number of restaurants like Joe's Midnight Run in uptown Phoenix and The Great Australian Bakery in Old Town Scottsdale.

International Marketplace

1920 W Broadway Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85202

Dobson & Broadway Roads

Wedding ake Trends

It's wedding season, we learn about the hottest trends in wedding cakes, what all the brides are asking for including the "naked cake, "Melody & Geoff of Sassy's Bakery shares her advice. What are the hottest looks for Weddings and how can you afford them.

Latest Trend minimalist, no fondant, pick fresh cream between layers. Great for outdoor weddings, summer and spring, top with a few fresh flowers, or berries and greenery. Less is More: How to make the delicious Cream Fillings. Fake Cakes: Gorgeous Show-stopper cakes Center of the wedding celebration

Much more affordable

Customize with fresh or fake flowers, toppers, jeweled initials, etc.

Important to plan a consultation for weddings

Many brides don't know their options from grooms cakes, to different flavors, to the Anti Cake (Brownie, Donut, Cream Puff Cakes instead)



Sassy's Cafe and Bakery

4210 E. Main St.

Mesa AZ 85213

7 AM - 5 PM

Monday through Saturday

Closed Sundays

Breakfast served until 10:30 a.m., Lunch served until 3 p.m.

(480) 649-3067

http://sassyscafe.com/

Cellfina

A new treatment for cellulite, permanent, minimally invasive. It is called Cellfina. http://www.cellfina.com/about-cellfina?&utm_content=sQk8gym9l-dc_pcrid_99779717946_pkw_cellfina_pmt_e_&gclid=CO7O5I-VnswCFVFgfgodoAQC8w

Van Dyke Aesthetics is the Only derm in AZ with it and the only CoolSculpting/Cellfina office in the state. Allure reviewed it: http://www.allure.com/beauty-trends/blogs/daily-beauty-reporter/2015/06/cellulite-treatments-that-work.html

For more information visit their website: www.VanDykeLaser.com

5206 N. Scottsdale Road

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

P 480.948.5045

Facebook: Van Dyke Laser & Skin

Twitter: VanDykeLaser

Dine Out for Autism Thursday April 28th 6pm at Sir Veza's Tequila tasting and dinner

Reservations for event can be made by calling Heidi at 480-269-2724 or email your request to: heidi.naranjo@autismspeaks.org

For more information visit their website: www.sirvezas.com



Chandler Fashion Center - South Entrance

3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226

(480) 899-TACO (8226)