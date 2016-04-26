COPY-Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie Filling

Yield:

2 Pies

Ingredients:

3 ½ cups of sweetened condensed milk

8 egg yolks

1 cup fresh key lime juice

2 tablespoons key lime zest

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Beat eggs with a wire whisk and, using a rubber spatula, combine with the condensed milk until well mixed. Fold in lime juice and lime zest

3. Pour mixture evenly between the pie crusts

4. Place pie directly in oven for 8 min

5. Rotate pan, cook for an additional 8 min or until filling is firm

6. Place in a refrigerator to cool thoroughly, minimum of 3 hours before serving

Service:

•Top with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles

Graham Cracker Crust

Yield:

2- 9” Crusts

Ingredients:

3 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 2 sleeves of whole graham crackers)

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt (couple of pinches)

14 tablespoon melted butter

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees

2. In a food processor crush the graham crackers into a small pieces, place in a large bowl.

3. Add all remaining dry ingredients and mix well.

4. With a fork mix in the melted butter until all ingredients are wet.

5. Lightly grease 2- 9” round pie pan

6. Add half the mixture into both pans and firmly press into the bottom and sides of the pans

7. Use a flat surface to pack the graham mixture tightly into the bottom and use your fingers to press the side of the pans

8. Bake for 5 minutes until lightly browned

9. Allow to completely cool before filling

Vanilla Whipped Cream

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

3 tbsp sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

1. With wire whisk attachment, stir heavy cream and vanilla on medium high speed

2. once mixture has doubled in volume, slowly add sugar

3. whip cream until desired consistency (3-4 min)



